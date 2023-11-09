Over 400 students receive laptop from UG One Student-One Laptop initiative

More than 439 students of the University of Ghana (UG) have received laptops under the UG Vice Chancellor’s “One Student One Laptop” (1S1L) Initiative.

The initiative, launched on April 20, 2022, as part of the Vice-Chancellor’s visionary three-pronged tech-driven initiatives, was to equip students with digital tools to improve teaching and learning.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of UG, said her vision was to train students to be critical thinkers, technologically adaptive, culturally sensitive and ready for industry in the 21st century.

“The student should be digitally set no matter your discipline to be ready for industry after school,” she added.

Prof. Amfo commended benefactors for supporting the initiative as well as the Implementation Committee in spearheading the rollout.

She also acknowledged the role played by the Students Financial Aid Office in the selection process, ensuring that deserving students benefited from the initiative.

Professor Ernest Yaw Tweneboah-Koduah, Head of the Selection Committee, said eligible students were primarily undergraduates and graduates involved in academic research.

“An application process was conducted, with students ranked based on their grade point averages, ” he said.

Mr Frank Tsikata, President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the laptops, and ensure that they were well kept.