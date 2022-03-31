Over 4000 Students To Take Part In 2022 BIC Junior Arts Master Competition

Over 4000 students in 35 schools will participate in 2022 BIC Junior Arts Master challenge in pursuit of the ultimate prize on June 22 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, one of Ghana’s top artists and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of House of Safori, Mr. Yaw Safori, advised the students to put timeliness on their efforts in order to develop their talents.

He said for one to become a very successful person, he or she needs to realise his or her capabilities to try hard and develop it no matter the struggles they might face.

The well-known artist, said, after several years of chasing his dream as an architect, he failed along the way due to some reasons but was able to still push hard in making his dream come true.

The second edition of the annual BIC Junior Art Master Challenge, on the theme “My Environment, My World” seeks to invite kids to express their creativity and also to educate them of the importance of building and maintaining a sustainable environment for a prosperous future.

Mr. Saforo further urged the students to see themselves as professionals in every field they find themselves in and always seek help from their teachers and other professionals in order to achieve their goals.

Mr. Joel Kouadio, the Brand Manager at BIC West Africa and Central Africa said the initiative was extended to children due to its importance on creativity, innovation and self-expression.

“The initiative, which drew inspiration from Art Master Africa, was extended to kids due to the impact it has on triggering creativity, innovation, and self-expression.”

According to him, the previous edition of the challenge has yielded positive results in the lives of the children who took part in the contest hence the need for other students to take part and build on their creativity.

Miss Vida Kwakye, the Assistant Programme Officer, Environmental Protection Agency, commended BIC and the executives of House of Safori for choosing a theme which tended to educate the students on the need to build their environment as it would reduce the load on the Agency.

This year’s edition of the BIC Kids Master Challenge, made up of two categories: the junior category and the senior category, would see 35 schools with over four thousand students participating to win the grand prize.