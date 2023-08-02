Over 4,000 to write 2023 BECE in Tema Metro 

A total of 4,226 final-year pupils of Junior High Schools in the Tema Metropolis are to join their mates nationwide to write the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The one-week BECE will commence on Monday, August 07, 2023, with Religious and Moral Education and English Language and end on Friday, August 11, 2023, with French Language.

Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema.

She said out of the total number of candidates, 2,497 were from the public basic schools, while 1,729 were from the private schools.

Mrs Ofori said the candidates were registered from 27 and 67 public and private schools, respectively, in the metropolis.

She said the exams would be conducted in 13 centres, consisting of six in Tema Central and seven in Tema East, adding that a total of 149 invigilators, 13 supervisors, and 14 assistant supervisors would be deployed for the exams.

She indicated that four vehicles had been earmarked to be used for the distribution of the examination materials from the depot to the various centres to ensure that the exams commenced on time without any hitches.

She said communication had been issued to candidates on what was to be expected of them during the examination, adding that all candidates were to go to the examination halls only in play-deck or flat-open sandals and without socks.

Other instructions include reporting to the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the start time; “candidates who arrive late will not be permitted to write the examination for that subject or paper when the supervisor has given the order to start work.”

Candidates are also obliged to ensure that no unauthorised materials are on, under, or around their desk since they would be held liable if found; “under no circumstance should any candidate take a mobile phone, a smart watch, or any electronic communication device into the examination room.”

The Education Director urged all head teachers, teachers, and unauthorised persons to stay 100 metres away from the centre, stressing that WAEC Act 719 (2006) indicates that, it is a criminal offence punishable by law to engage in any exam malpractice.