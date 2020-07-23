The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday that there are more than 400,000 internally displaced Libyans because of armed conflict.

“Over 400,000 Libyans are still internally displaced. More than half of them have been forced to leave their homes over the past year,” IOM tweeted.

The Organization also said it has completed a four-day distribution of humanitarian items to the displaced in Sirte, reaching more than 5,700 newly displaced Libyans.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and unrest that forced hundreds of thousands of Libyans in different cities and towns to flee their homes.

The North African nation is also plagued by political division between two rival governments, one in the east and the other in the west, both competing for dominance. Enditem

