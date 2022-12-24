Over 400,000 pupils in Tanzania’s Zanzibar to benefit from World Bank project

More than 400,000 primary school pupils in Tanzania’s Zanzibar, half of them girls, will have access to more a conducive learning environment under a new project financed by the World Bank, the bank said in a statement late Thursday.

The project will entail reduced class sizes and strengthened teacher support to improve their ability to transition to secondary school, said the statement.

The statement said this support and a host of additional improvements will be financed by the new Zanzibar Improving Quality of Basic Education Project (ZIQUE), approved by the World Bank Thursday.

According to the statement, the 50-million-U.S. dollar credit from the International Development Association (IDA) is set to improve teaching competencies and learning outcomes, as well as help reduce the gender gap in transition rates within basic education.

“Zanzibar has made important progress in providing universal access to basic education,” said World Bank Country Director for Tanzania Nathan Belete.

“However, in order to increase growth and eradicate poverty by 2050, significant investments are needed to improve foundational learning outcomes.”

The government of Zanzibar abolished school fees in pre-primary and primary schools in 2015 and secondary schools in 2018, leading to a significant increase in enrollment in government schools that accommodate over 467,000 students, said the statement, while warning significant challenges remain to ensure all students progress through the education system with adequate learning levels.

ZIQUE will help address the education sector’s main challenges through the process and policy changes in the education system that will serve to strengthen the quality of service delivery, said the statement. Enditem