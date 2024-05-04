Over 450 km of Roads Constructed in Western North – Dr. Bawumia

Source: Acquah Anthony

The Vice President of Ghana and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that his government has constructed over 450km of roads in the Western North Region. The Vice President made this known during his engagement with the chiefs in the region as part of his Bold Solution Tour to the region.

Poor road networks have been a major challenge to the Western North Region. Some roads become inaccessible during the rainy season, hindering passengers and food transport. However, there has been an improvement over the past years.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking to the chiefs at Sehwi Wiawso as part of his visit to the Western North Region disclosed to the chiefs that over 450km of roads have so far been constructed. Some include Dadieso-Enchi, Enchi-Kodwo, and Bechemaa-Adjofua among others.

The Vice President expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the major road challenge in the region is fixed.

On his part, the National House of Chiefs President, who doubles as the President of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, commended the NPP government for the major road facelift in the region. He further appealed to the government to ensure the completion of the ongoing projects.