Over 5 Palestinian trucks enter Rafah crossing to supply fuel to Gaza

At least five Palestinian trucks on Monday entered the Rafah crossing, the only crossing linking Gaza to the world through Egypt, to transport fuel to Gaza, according to Palestinian security sources.

It was the first time Palestinian trucks were allowed to reach the Rafah border crossing since the current conflict between Hamas and Israel began.

“So far, there are no confirmations that the aid convoys donated by Arab and European countries would enter the coastal enclave soon,” the Palestinian sources told Xinhua.

Israeli media outlets reported that a five-hour ceasefire will occur in Gaza and that Israel will allow humanitarian aid to enter.

However, Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza, said in a press statement that “we were not informed from any parties that the ceasefire would take place in Gaza in the upcoming hours.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that “there is currently no ceasefire and no humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the removal of foreigners.”

The United Nations warned that fuel reserves in all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for an additional 24 hours, stressing that shutting down backup generators would put the lives of thousands of patients at risk.