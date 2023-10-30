Over 5 separatist fighters slain in Cameroon military raids

At least five separatist fighters have been killed in military raids in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest, army sources said on Monday.

Early Sunday, the military raided Furu Awa locality in Northwest region killing three separatist fighters “who had taken the area hostage,” an army official in the region said.

Late Sunday, troops attacked a separatist hideout in Mbalangui locality of Southwest region, killing two fighters.

“Two top commanders were among those killed in the raids,” the official, who asked not to be named, told Xinhua. “Our brave soldiers will continue to secure the lives of civilians in the regions.”

There was no word of casualties on the side of government forces during the raids.

Cameroon’s Anglophone regions have been experiencing a separatist insurgency since 2017.