Over 50 corporate entities, individuals nominated for 2023 Think Energy SDGs Awards

More than 50 institutions and individuals involved in promoting the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially on sustainable use of energy resources, will be recognised and awarded at the 2023 Think Energy SDGs Awards.

The awards ceremony is slated for June 30, 2023, and formed part of the African Energy and Sustainable Summit, which is a global prestigious award designed to celebrate and honour corporate and academic institutions working together to achieve global leadership on SDGs 4,7,13, 14, and 17.

Dr Robert Mawuko Sogbaji, the Lead Judge for the Awards and Technical Coordinator of the Energy Transition, Ministry of Energy, announced the nominees for the various award categories at a news conference, in Accra, on Monday.

The awards, he said, aimed at encouraging corporate entities and individuals to come up with innovative technologies to solve societal challenges, positively impact the environment and ensure sustainable use of the energy resources.

Mr Humphrey Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE) Limited, the organisers of the awards, said his Organisation had plans of mobilising one million dollars in the next three years to support energy research and academic works in the universities in Africa.

Under SDG Teaching/ Learning Category, Centre for Women and Food Security-Ghana, Accra Technical University and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were nominated.

Under Energy Media Personality of the Year Category, Ms Rebekah Adwoa Awuah, of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Emmanuel Aboagye-Wiafe, of Energy 101, Asaase Radio, and Michael Afful, of Energy News Africa were nominated.

The Total Energies Marketing Ghana PLC, Electricity Company of Ghana, National Petroleum Authority and Ghana Oil were nominated for the SDG Energy Company of the Year.

Under Green Housing Project of the Year, Appolonia City, AnC Mall, Jubilee House and Prabon Greenfields were nominated.

The public has 30 per cent stake via voting to determine the winner in each category while the judges have 70 per cent.

The awards would also recognise the Most Influential SDG Leaders in Africa with the following personalities nominated: Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of SE4All, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana’s Minister of Energy, Aliko Dangote, Founder and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of Bui Power Authority and Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Dr Sogbaji highlighted the importance of sustainable energy and its role in the attainment of the SDGs, and noted that, the awards would provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the efforts of individuals and organizations towards a sustainable environment.