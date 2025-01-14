Over 50% of Education Policymakers Oppose Teaching Contraception to Girls Before Senior High School

A new report by the Centre for Global Development (CGD) has highlighted a significant global divide in attitudes towards sex education, with over 50 percent of education policymakers still resisting the inclusion of contraception education at the junior high school level.

This resistance remains especially pronounced in developing countries, where cultural and religious beliefs often conflict with scientific evidence on the benefits of early sex education.

The CGD report, released in January 2025, indicates that Ghana ranks second, after Pakistan, in terms of opposition to teaching contraception to girls before senior high school. In Ghana, 52 percent of the population disagrees with teaching sex education and contraception at the junior high school level, largely due to religious beliefs and concerns that it may encourage early sexual activity. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) closely follows with a similar percentage, while Nigeria, with 38 percent opposition, ranks third.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for a shift in policy and cultural attitudes. Although sex education, particularly on contraception, remains taboo in many parts of the world, evidence suggests that such education does not increase sexual activity but rather helps delay it, reduces teenage pregnancies, and promotes safe sexual practices like condom use. Without access to comprehensive sex education, girls’ education and future opportunities are often at risk.

“The right sex education can reduce teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Without access to quality sex education, girls’ education and future opportunities can be at risk,” the report notes, underlining the importance of equipping girls with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed.

Despite widespread opposition, the report stresses that real gender equity in education can only be achieved through not only a shift in policy frameworks but also a change in deeply ingrained cultural attitudes. Religious and cultural beliefs, often rooted in ideologies rather than scientific evidence, are a significant barrier to progress.

In addition to contraceptive education, the report also tackles the pervasive issue of sexual violence in schools. On average, 32 percent of girls and 24 percent of boys experience sexual violence by the age of 18. While there is near-universal agreement that teachers found guilty of sexual misconduct with students should be suspended, the prevalence of school violence remains high, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where nearly a third of children face physical or sexual violence at school.

The report, titled ‘How to Fix Global Education: A Survey of National Policymakers in Developing Countries,’ surveyed 601 legislators and senior officials from ministries of education and finance across 12 countries: Bangladesh, DRC, Ghana, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Uganda, and Vietnam. The findings serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that remain in ensuring girls receive the education and protection they need to thrive.

In light of these challenges, policymakers are urged to move beyond rhetoric and take tangible steps toward promoting reproductive autonomy and gender equality, acknowledging that addressing cultural biases and providing comprehensive sex education are essential for girls to reach their full potential in life.

The report makes it clear: true gender equity and equality will only be achieved when girls are empowered with knowledge and protected from violence, regardless of their cultural or geographical context.