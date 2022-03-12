Over 50 Students Injured On Board Ghana Railways Train

More than 50 students sustained various injuries on board a Ghana Railways train near New Takoradi in the Western Region.

The train, according to Mr Thomas Brown, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Railways which was coming from Kojokrom to Takoradi, had a problem with the engine, hence, had all doors automatically locked, resulting in panic and stampede among the passages on board the train.

The students in an attempt to save their lives, resorted to breaking the glass windows, while others used the emergency door creating the stampede and injuries.

He said the affected students were sent to the Takoradi Government Hospital and the New Takoradi Health Centre where all were treated and discharged.