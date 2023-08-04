Over 5,000 candidates to sit for BECE in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality  

A total of 5,129 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The number comprises 2,550 females and 2,759 males from 58 private schools and 89 public schools.

Mr. Sebastine Atrema Diaw, Municipal Education Director, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said they would write the exams at 14 centers.

“The examination will take place at Prestea Gold Fields school, Himan Methodist school, Prestea Methodist school, Beppoh Methodist school, Bogoso Roman Catholic school, Bogoso Methodist school, Insu Islamic school, Huni-Valley Methodist school, Nana Amoakwa Model school, Aboso Methodist school, Glass factory and Aboso Roman Catholic school. We have two centers in some of these schools,” he said.

According to Mr. Diaw, they would also engage 14 supervisors, 21 assistant supervisors, five drivers and 20 police officers to ensure they have intact security throughout the examination period.

“As a matter of fact, we have educated the students, they have written more than two mock examinations, my team went around to sensitized all the BECE candidates. We met them at the zonal level, so, we have covered all our schools both public and private,” the Director of Education added.

He asked the invigilators and supervisors not to create unnecessary anxiety and panic among the candidates and not to indulge in examination malpractice.

“We are confident that candidates with the support of their teachers, have prepared adequately for the examination. We are hopeful that efforts put in by them would enable the candidates to come out with better grades,” he stated.

He appealed to parents of the candidates to ensure that their awards went to the examination center with their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards, to enable them have access to quality healthcare should in case they fall sick.

Mr. Diaw said the week-long examination was slated for Monday, August 7, to August 11, hoped it would take off smoothly across all the designated centers in the Municipality and it would continue to the end.