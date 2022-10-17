Over 51,000 candidates write BECE in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions

A total of 51,591 candidates consisting of 26,143 males and 25,448 females have sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Mr Luke Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Education Directorate told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday in Sunyani.

He said 191 examination centres with a supervisor each had been designated for the three regions alongside with a deployment of 1,720 invigilators depending on the sizes of the centres and relatively number of candidates.

Mr Mensah said the Bono Region had 22,208 candidates, comprising 11,085 males and 11,123 females with 80 examination centres and 80 supervisors assigned to each and 740 invigilators distributed for those centres.

He said 20 examination depots had been created in the three regions for safe keeping of examination materials.