The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far registered a total of 52,769 persons in the Western North Region at the end of phase one and two of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

This comprises of 26,866 males and 25,903 females with 571 Persons with disabilities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Godwin Okley, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission said a total of 328 persons have been challenged across the nine Constituencies in the region.

He said the Commission has put in place adequate measures to ensure strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Okley said the Commission provided Veronica buckets, soaps, tissue papers, sanitizer, and gun Thermometers with a nurse each at all registration centers across the Region.

He in this regard advised both registrants, electoral officials, and visitors to comply with all the Protocols.

In a related development, a total of 3,604 persons were registered during the two days exercise to register final year senior high school students in all the senior high schools across the Region.

