Over 5,400 Civilians Died in Ukraine Since February 24 – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Thursday that, as of August 7, 5,401 civilians died in Ukraine since February 24, another 7,466 people have been injured and 6.64 million have been internally displaced.

According to WHO’s external situation report, there have been 445 attacks on health care facilities “resulting in 105 injuries and 86 deaths, reported between 24 February and 11 August. Attacks on health care include those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses.”

The UN refugee agency published on Wednesday a report, which suggests that in total, over 10.5 million people have left Ukraine since February 24. More than 4.4 million have returned home since February 28. Meanwhile, Russia has hosted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees — over 1.9 people, according to the data.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.