Over 600 delegates to vote in NPP presidential primary in Keta

A total of 646 delegates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region will take part in the upcoming presidential primary.

The exercise, to be held on November 4, would enable delegates to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Mr Bernard Sukah, the Keta NPP Constituency Deputy Secretary, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said all preparations, including security, were put in place for a successful exercise.

Eligible delegates for the election include constituency and polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and TESCON representatives.

The exercise would be conducted across all the 275 constituencies in the country.

Mr Suka urged the delegates to choose the right candidate to help retain the NPP in power.

Earlier, the party held its Special Electoral College on August 26, out of which five candidates have been selected for the upcoming exercise.

The aspirants include Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The election would be held at a private school at Abor, named “In my Father’s House” from 0700 – 1700 hours.