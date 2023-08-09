Over 600 NPP Delegates Accompanies Mannaf Sowah To Submit Nomination Form

Abdul Mannaf Sowah, Parliamentary Candidate hopeful of Odododiodioo Constituency was accompanied by over 600 polling station officers and 13 Electoral Area Coordinators who represented in style to submit the nomination forms to contest for the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

What could be described as a colorful event, saw over 300 female polling station officers wear a unique cloth as an identity to show their support to the Accra Technical University Patron, Abdul Mannaf Sowah.

The event which is traditionally a float, began from Opera Square, where more than 1500 people convened.

The crowd came alive as Abdul Mannaf Sowah walked down with his forms and led the charging crowd marching through the principal streets of Ashiedu Keteke before finally arriving at the party office. The filing was successful without any error.

Abdul Mannaf Sowah ceased the opportunity to address the teaming supporters where he pleaded with supporters to engage in a violence-free campaign.

“This is an internal contest, we belong to the same elephant family. I therefore urge all of you to refrain from violent campaigns, name-calling, and insults. We all need each other to win in 2024.

I do not believe Odododiodioo is the stronghold of the NDC. With unity, we can deliver the seat for NPP.

I bring on board a unique ability to turn around stronghold polling stations of the NDC into swing ones. With me, we will surely deliver the seat for NPP Odododiodioo” he said.

The procession continued shortly after and ended at Opera Square where the crowd was thanked and dispersed.

Abdul Mannaf Sowah is a party financier in Odododiodioo Constituency and widely recognized for his benevolence and philanthropic gestures across the constituency. He is the best candidate to win the seat for Odododiodioo after 20 years of orphanage.

