Over 600 people enjoy free NHIS registration during Christmas

More than 600 residents of Antem and Essikafoanbatem in Cape Coast have benefitted from a free National Health Insurance (NHIS) registration and renewal exercise organised by Nana Kweku Awuku, the Presiding Member of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

The exercise was held on Saturday and Monday, December 24 and 26, respectively, as a Christmas package to improve access to quality health care for sustainable development.

Nana Awuku explained that the exercise was a symbol of gratitude to the people for supporting his developmental works as a community leader over the years.

Even though the insurance card remained a critical component of the health system, many of the people either did not have or the cards had expired and could not afford the cost of a new one or for renewal, he said.

“It will cost between GHS40 to GHS50 to get an OPD card without a health insurance card but if you can use GHS27 or GHS30 to do registration, why not?” he added.

Nana Awuku said it was unacceptable for citizens to be left out of the health care system owing to poverty and called on the government to support to complement the community’s efforts.

“I organise free health screening on regular basis, I have lobbied for a three-unit classroom block, helped to fix the roads and drainage systems and fixed streetlights for the area.”

Mr Hassan Alhassan, a beneficiary, said he was very excited to receive such support from the PM, and that it would improve access to health care.

“This will help the development of the community and so we are grateful to him.”

Another beneficiary, Madam Abibatu Seidu, said: “Anybody who thinks about your health really cares about you.”

“If the people are not healthy, there will be no development and so this is really commendable. We appreciate him.”