Over 600 Residents Displaced During Rainstorm In Dompim

Six hundred people at Dompim, a community in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality have been displaced after a rainstorm on Monday afternoon.

Although no one sustained injury, the rain which lasted for about 10 minutes was accompanied by a heavy wind, affected 165 households and property worth thousands of Cedis.

Five schools in the area had their roofs ripped-up and this forced authorities to halt classes in the school.

Currently, parts of the Dompim township had been plunged into darkness as some electricity wires and transformers that connect the town to the national grid were also affected.

Mr Francis Amoah, Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Coordinator, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that those who had been rendered homeless were living with their relatives.

He hinted that the Municipal Disaster Committee led by Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, had led a team to assess the extent of damage.

He said officers from his outfit had moved in and were taking stock of the various household ravaged by the rainstorm, adding, “we will be holding an emergency meeting to see how we can re-roof the affected schools as soon as possible for classes to resume.”

Mr Amoah called on the residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal to embrace the Green Ghana Project initiated by the government by planting at least one tree in their neighborhood and nurturing them to mature.

He stressed that it would contribute to the preservation of the environment and prevent such unfortunate incidents from reoccurring.

Some victims who were affected told the Ghana News Agency that “Our whole house was flooded. The roof of our house was removed by the rainstorm, destroying our personal belongings. We are calling on the government to come to our aid.”

Meanwhile, the MCE, Mr Benjamin Kessie, has assured them of the assembly’s support.