Over 600 SMEs, traders in Ashanti trained on precision quality

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), a private accredited TVET trainer, has schooled traders, small and medium-size enterprises in the Ashanti Region on precision quality.

The more than 600 participants from the various municipalities and districts are expected to use the knowledge to improve service and product delivery, enhance income levels, and help in the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

They comprise dressmakers, tailors, hairdressers and beauticians, master crafts persons in welding, and mechanics.

They were educated on the importance of business dynamism, hinging on precision quality for service delivery, business coaching, registration, accounts, mission and vision.

Other topics were innovativeness, trustworthy, computing, appropriate work costumes, business strategies and customer relationships.

Mr Kwame Oppong-Peprah, the Project Coordinator, DTI, during the opening of the training at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, explained that it formed part of the Institute’s collaborative strategy to work with stakeholders to enable 30 million young people, particularly women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

It falls under the “Transforming Youth TVET Livelihood for Sustainable Jobs” project with partnership from the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy.

Mr Oppong-Peprah said over the years, Ghanaians had not placed much premium on quality with regards to service delivery, which had affected many businesses.

He expressed the belief that the exposure would improve marketing, trading activities and build the clientele base.

He mentioned that 78 per cent of 1,000 people the Institute had trained in the last few weeks had conformed to business ethics and registered their companies.

“This move from such small businesses is good, it is going to make them sell more, put premium, and market themselves to many people, both locally and internationally,” he said.

Mr Eric Boakye Yiadom, the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Branch of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, told the Ghana News Agency that the training had enlightened them on the skills they lacked in attracting more customers, although most of them were knowledgeable about their businesses.

If businesses and craft persons embraced the dynamism, it would go a long way to improving their output and empower them economically, he said