Over 6,000 delegates will vote in the NPP presidential primaries in Upper West Region

A total of 6,640 delegates will vote in the upcoming presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 11 constituencies in the Upper West Region.

The number comprised 6,115 polling station executives, 293 electoral area executives, 187 constituency executives, 13 TESCON executives, 17 regional executives, eleven Municipal and District Chief Executives, three Members of Parliament (MPs), and the Regional Minister.

The Wa Central Constituency has 1,017 delegates, being the constituency in the region with the highest number of delegates, followed by the Wa West Constituency with 717 delegates, while the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency had 352 delegates, being the constituency with the least number of delegates.

The rest are: Jirapa Constituency with 702 delegates, Lambussie Constituency, 412; Lawra Constituency, 462; Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, 582; Nandom Constituency, 457; Sissala East Constituency, 497; Sissala West Constituency, 487; and Wa East Constituency, 617.

Dr. Daniel Dawda Tanko, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NPP, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Wa on Wednesday.

He said preparations were advanced for the conduct of the elections in the region under the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“The police are to take charge of the security at all the voting centres and the election is going to be conducted by the Electoral Commission.

For now, the Electoral Commission has taken delivery of all the voter registers and the party has held a meeting with the police for the security arrangements”, Dr. Tanko explained.

The NPP will be going to the polls on November 4, 2023, to choose one candidate among four aspirants to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

The four aspirants are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; the former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; and the former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The election would take place in the various constituencies across the 16 regions of the country.