Over 600,000 Android Users On Google Play Infected with Malware

By
techfocus24
-
0
Google Play
Google Play

Although malicious apps normally try to install malware or adware on your smartphone, a new batch of bad apps has been discovered that’s actually signing users up for premium subscription services instead.

According to a new report (opens in new tab) from the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, subscription trojans are being added to seemingly harmless Android apps in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting users.

We’ve seen this before with the infamous Joker and Harly malware, both of which used similar tactics to secretly subscribe users to paid services. This new subscription trojan has been dubbed “Fleckpe” by Kaspersky’s researchers and it’s currently being spread through photo editing apps, smartphone wallpaper packs and other utilities for the best Android phones.

According to Kaspersky, this subscription trojan has been active since last year and so far, it has been installed on over 620,000 devices. What makes Fleckpe and other subscription trojans so dangerous though is that you might not even realize your smartphone has been infected and that you’ve been subscribed to a paid service without your knowledge.
Delete these Apps now! 

Fortunately, all of the apps listed below have since been removed from the Google Play Store. However, if you have one of them installed on your smartphone, you will need to manually delete it. Here are all of the Fleckpe-infected apps that have been discovered so far:

  • Beauty Camera Plus
  • Beauty Photo Camera 
  • Beauty Slimming Photo Editor
  • Fingertip Graffiti 
  • GIF Camera Editor 
  • HD 4K Wallpaper
  • Impressionism Pro Camera
  • Microclip Video Editor 
  • Night Mode Camera Pro
  • Photo Camera Editor
  • Photo Effect Editor

Keep in mind though that there could be other apps infected with the Fleckpe subscription trojan out there. We’ll update this story if more are discovered but in the meantime, you want to make sure that none of the apps above are installed on your smartphone.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here