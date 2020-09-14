The two-day Vilnius Marathon 2020 ended on Sunday, gathering over 6,500 runners around the world.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. local time, the event on Sunday features a full marathon, half-marathon and a 10km run, according to the organizers.

Latvian runner Dmitrijs Serjogins finished the full marathon first in two hours, 19 minutes and 49 seconds. Lithuanian runner Remigijus Kancys won the half marathon in one hour, five minutes and 47 seconds .

Kicking off on Saturday, the two-day event also included a 5km run, a 1km run, and a 0.2 km children’s run.

International runners came from Britain, Germany, Argentina, Latvia, Finland, the Netherlands as well as other countries and regions.

First launched in 1990, the Vilnius International Marathon is held annually starting from 2004 with 2019 counting over 11,000 participants.