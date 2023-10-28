Over 70 million tons of crops in Ukraine harvested

Ukraine has harvested more than 70 million tons of grain, legumes and industrial crops since the start of the harvesting campaign so far this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

While addressing a cabinet meeting, Shmyhal said that Ukraine’s total grain and oilseeds harvest will reach about 79 million tons this year, up 10 percent from 2022, the government press service reported.

Last month, Ukraine exported 3.6 million tons of agricultural products, and about 2.3 million tons of them were exported through the Danube River ports, he noted.

Earlier this month, Shmyhal said that Ukraine stands ready to export 75 percent of crops from this year’s harvest.