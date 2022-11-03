Over 70 percent of South African youths feel in need of mental health support

The UNICEF South Africa said Monday that 73 percent of children and youths felt they needed mental health support over the past year.

The UNICEF South Africa released a poll on Monday which was conducted on 6,600 children with 85 percent of those aged from 15 to 30. The report shows most youth respondents are anxious about succeeding in education, need for work skills and training, and employment opportunities.

However, 62 percent of them did not seek help, according to the poll.

The feedback from youth is clear in that they are aware of their need for mental health support, said Christine Muhigana, UNICEF representative in South Africa, who notes that there is a need for open discussion about the mental health issue among the youths.

“Encouragingly, an increasing number of children and young people are engaging with their friends on mental wellbeing. We must ensure that national policy and community-based mental health support services put youth at the center,” Muhigana said.

UNICEF South Africa said it will host a mental health round table together with the government, civil society, academia, the private sector, and the youth to promote an integrated and cross-sectoral response to mental health. Enditem