Millennium Opportunity Project, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)under the National Youth Authority in collaboration with the Assembly member for Aboadze has organized vocational Skills training for the youth in Aboadze.

The five-day intensive skills training programme was to equip the youth with significant employable skills that would make them economically viable.

The over 70 beneficiaries acquired various skills including; Bead weaving, Liquid soap making, hand sanitizer, shower gel, shampoo, Pastries, Satellite Installation and Programming and Biofil Digester and was each awarded with certificate of participation.

Speaking in interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Emmanuel Chris Annan, the Executive Director of Millennium Opportunity Project stressed that the vision of the NGO was to train many unemployed youth to bridge the gap between unskilled and skilled youth in line with United Nation(UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 8).

He said the training was also aimed at inculcating macro business spirit in the youth regardless of their social standing and physical conditions to help them earn a decent living and to become productive.

Mr Adolf Brew, Human Resources Manager of Millennium Opportunity Project explained that the skills acquired by the beneficiaries would help them to become gainfully employed, adding that the initiative would go a long way to reduce the level of poverty in the country.

He lauded the zeal with which the participants were able to grasp what they were taught and encouraged them to put into good use to benefit their communities.

Alhaji Abu Mahama, the District Planning Officer of the Shama District Assembly (SDA)lauded the efforts of the Assembly man and noted that such an important initiative would benefit the teeming youth in the community.

He pledged the support of the Assembly saying, the “Assembly will encourage and support you to organise more of such programmes to empower the youth to become financially independent”.

Mr Emmanuel Avevor, the Assembly member of Aboadze and Mr Raymond Abakah, the chief’s representative also advised the participants to endeavour to put the skills acquired into effective use to enrich themselves and appealed for support to help sustain the programme to benefit the youth.

Ms Mary Donkoh, a seamstress and Mary Saigoe, a hairdresser, both beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the organisers for the programme.

Ms Safura Mohammed, also a beneficiary recounted how the programme was beneficial to her despite her academic qualification.