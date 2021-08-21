Over 712 Children Benefit From Oblieman Chief’s Free NHIS Registration

As part of his mission to prioritise health for his people, the Chief of Oblieman in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, Laos President of Abola Piam We Royal Council Ga State has registered a number of children onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Out of the 712 children, 300 kids renewed their cards whilst the rest of the 412 were newly registered.

With this, about 5% of the children in and around Oblieman have been captured and given free NHIS cards.

The exercise which is an annual event forms part of his activities to mark this year’s annual Homowo festival.

Speaking briefly to newsmen at his palace at Oblieman in the Ga West Municipality, Nii Oyanka I, explained that the health of his people is very important for him hence the exercise.

It also formed part of various developmental activities that the residents would be benefiting from.

“Leadership is not about your age and how fast you can sell lands, but it is how you can make your people look healthy and bring policies and programs that will benefit the future leaders”, he added.

Notwithstanding the various challenges facing the entire nation, Nii Oyanka is striving hard to prioritise education in his catchment areas.

This according to him, would make education compulsory to all children under his jurisdiction.

Some parents who spoke to this portal after taking their children through a successful registration expressed joy and prayed for the long life of the king.

For them, the King has been very supportive to the people and asked God to bless him and give him throughout his ruling.