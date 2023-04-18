Over 740 Nigerians die of oral cancer complications annually

At least 746 Nigerians die annually of oral cancer complications, with a high rate of cases recorded, Nigerian Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire warned Monday.

Ehanire told a health forum in the Nigerian capital of Abuja that the country records at least 1,146 diagnosed cases of the disease each year, expressing worry that most citizens were not aware of the devastating effect of oral cancer.

To this effect, he said the Nigerian government has set up an oral health policy that will soon be launched in the country to prevent the high rate of oral cancer, also called oral cavity cancer, which develops in any part of the mouth.

The minister said the new policy will ensure that health workers are deployed to rural areas where they can recognize early signs of oral cancer and refer the patients to the hospitals where dentists can give treatment.

The policy is targeted at being able to map at least 50 percent of the population in the rural areas, the official added.

According to the World Health Organization, the risk factors for oral cancer include tobacco use, heavy alcohol use, and human papillomavirus infection. Enditem