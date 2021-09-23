Over 800 hectares of food crops destroyed by cattle in northern Tanzania

At least 840 hectares of food crops have been destroyed after livestock keepers grazed their cattle in farms in Tanzania’s northern district of Moshi in Kilimanjaro region, an official said Wednesday.

Bibiana Massawe, a Mabogini ward councilor on the ticket of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), said the destruction of the farms was likely to cause food shortage to 3,700 residents in the area.

Massawe said the livestock keepers grazed their animals in the 840 hectares of food crops in three villages of Chekereni, Muungano and Maendeleo in Moshi district.

“Grazing of cattle in farm crops has been a long time problem and it has created tension between livestock keepers and farmers that could lead to devastating consequences,” warned the ruling party official, appealing to the government to step up efforts aimed at resolving the problem before it was out of control. Enditem