Over 800 people killed in road accidents in Tanzania since July 2022

At least 842 people were killed in 1,283 road accidents in Tanzania from July 2022 to May 2023, the Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni told parliament Monday.

Masauni said 1,893 people were injured in those accidents that occurred during the past 11 months.

Presenting his ministry’s budget estimates for the 2023/2024 financial year, Masauni said the road accidents were reduced by 25.9 percent from 1,731 accidents that occurred from July 2021 to May 2022 that killed 946 people and injured 2,323.

Masauni said the reduction in road accidents followed enhanced police patrols on the country’s roads and strengthened inspections of vehicles, including buses and trucks.

He said his ministry will continue taking measures in the 2023/2024 financial year aimed at reducing road accidents, including verification of driving licenses, especially for bus and truck drivers, and inspection of driving schools to see whether they meet required standards. Enditem