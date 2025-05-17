Over 8,000 Ghanaians Receive Free Chip-Embedded Passport Delivery – Ablakwa

More than 8,000 Ghanaians have received new chip-embedded passports through a government-sponsored free courier service, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced.

The initiative, part of the “Reset Passport Reforms” launched on April 28, 2025, aims to streamline access and eliminate delivery fees for applicants nationwide.

“This reflects our commitment to serve Ghanaians diligently and honor our pledges,” Ablakwa stated in a social media update, confirming that 8,463 passports had been dispatched without additional charges since the reforms began. Officials at the Passport Office noted the free delivery system is a key component of broader modernization efforts to enhance efficiency and user convenience.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized continued improvements to the issuance process, prioritizing security and accessibility. The chip-embedded passports, designed to curb fraud, align with global biometric standards.

The reforms address longstanding public frustrations over delays and bureaucratic hurdles, reflecting the government’s push to digitize essential services. Authorities plan to expand the program, aiming to further reduce processing times and ensure equitable access for all citizens.