Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party will on Monday begin to scrutinize more than 8,000 members of the party seeking nomination to vie for parliamentary seats, an official said on Sunday.

On Thursday, President John Magufuli revealed that 8,205 members of the ruling party were seeking nomination to run for the parliamentary race throughout the country.

Pereira Ame Silima, CCM’s secretary for Organization, said the screening process starts on July 20 where suitable candidates will be picked to contest for parliamentary seats in the October general elections.

“The screening process commencing tomorrow (July 20) will be tough for the ruling party to come up with appropriate candidates who will fly its flag during this year’s elections,” said Silima.

“It is the process that will begin at the district and regional levels under the district CCM secretaries for the mainland and constituency secretaries for Zanzibar,” added the official.

He said recommendations of the regional committees for candidates of the parliamentary and House of Representative seats will be submitted before CCM’s top organs, including the Central Committee and the National Executive Committee for endorsement. Enditem

Advertisements