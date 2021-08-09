Over 80,000 People Evacuated in China’s Sichuan Due to Downpours

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated from areas hit by heavy rainfalls at the weekend in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, the region’s water resources department said on Monday.

Among the worst-hit cities are Bazhong, Nanchong and Luzhou, with economic damage estimated at 250 million yuan (over $38.6 million), according to the provincial emergency management department.

The disaster has affected over 440,000 people, with no casualties reported so far.

Up to 575 millimeters of rainfall hit the province from August 6-8. The emergency services continue to repair and restore losses and damages caused by the downpour.