Over 800,000 fully vaccinated against Coronavirus in Ghana

A total of 820,037 persons have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported Wednesday.

According to the health authorities, 1,369,515 persons have received single jabs.

Ghana was the first country in the world to have received 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility on Feb. 24 this year. It started mass inoculation the following month.

On March 12 last year, Ghana recorded its first two COVID-19 cases. According to the GHS, the country’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 127,878, with 123,669 recoveries and 1,157 deaths. Enditem