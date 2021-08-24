Over 8,400 evacuated from Afghanistan by British military mission

Britain has evacuated more than 8,400 people from Afghanistan as part of the rescue mission began less than two weeks ago.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday that Operation Pitting, the military evacuation that began on August 13, has so far taken 8,458 people out of Kabul.

This included people departing the Afghan capital in nine military flights over a 24-hour period.

Embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) programme and a number of nationals from partner nations were included in the evacuation figure.

So far, 5,171 of the total have made claims under Arap.

More than 1,000 British armed forces personnel have been deployed in Kabul.

The MoD said the evacuation process will run as long as the security situation allows, in coordination with the US.

No firm date has yet been set for the end of evacuation flights, it added.

The Mod said the Armed Forces have continued to fly in and distribute aid to support Britain and Afghan nationals going through the evacuation process, including providing water, baby wipes and pre-made baby milk, sanitary packs, blankets and colouring books.

On Monday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Kabul evacuation effort is “down to hours now, not weeks” as he conceded Britain’s involvement will end when the US leaves Afghanistan.

US President Biden signalled on Sunday that he did not want US armed forces to stay beyond August.

G7 leaders are due to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said on Monday that approximately 1,800 British nationals and more than 2,200 Afghans who helped British forces were the “focus” of the government’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan.

He added that the numbers of people that Britain wanted to evacuate from “Afghan civil society” had “grown significantly” in recent weeks, in an effort to resettle those who may face recrimination from the Taliban.

But ministers also warned Britain will not be able to get out everyone it hopes to.