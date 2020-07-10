A total of 933 people have been arrested for drug trafficking by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) of Angola from January to June this year, deputy chief inspector Carlos Manuel said on Thursday.

According to the official, the SIC seized 13,320 kg of cocaine, 106.74 grams of crack, 18,738 kg of cannabis and destroyed 8,053 cannabis plantations.

The most frequent drug arrested is cannabis, which is cropped in nearly every province of the country with Luanda and Malanje provinces having the highest quantity of cannabis seized, while Cuanza-Sul and Cuando Cubango had over 6,000 cannabis plantations destroyed, Carlos Manuel said.

He also reported that the Angolans are in the front line of cannabis trafficking, while Nigerian and Congolese citizens are more dedicated to the trafficking and consumption of cocaine in the country.

