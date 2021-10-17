Over 940,000 Tanzanians vaccinated against COVID-19

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Saturday that 940,507 citizens in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15, using over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine which the country secured in July under the COVAX facility.

Hassan assured Tanzanians that more vaccine doses will be made available for people to get the jabs voluntarily when she officiated at the Kilimanjaro Medical Christian Center’s 50th Anniversary in the country’s northern town of Moshi.

The president appealed to Tanzanians to continue taking precautionary measures against COVID-19, saying statistics on people affected by the virus were alarming.

The vaccination campaign was launched by the president Hassan in July with the east African nation targeting to vaccinate 60 percent of its population of about 60 million people. Enditem