Over 9,700 candidates write exams in the Kumasi Metropolis

A total of 9,758 candidates are writing the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at 34 centres in the Kumasi metropolis.

They are made up of 4, 687 boys and 5,071 girls.

Nana Yeboah Asiamah II, Public Relations Officer at the Metropolitan Education Directorate, who made this known, said 222 schools made up of 94 public and 2,767 private schools, are taking part in the examinations.

He was speaking to newsmen during the inspection of some of the examination’s centres by officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on the first day of the examination on Monday.

The inspection was to assess the environment and to motivate the candidates with goodwill messages.

Among the centres visited were the Kumasi Anglican Senior High school, ‘A’ and ‘B’, T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School ‘A’ and ‘B’, T.I Ahmadiyya Basic B, and Asanteman Senior High school.

Nana Asiamah II, said despite the greater number of private schools participating in the examinations, the number of candidates from public schools far exceeded the private candidates.

The public schools have 6,991 candidates while the private schools have 2,767.

He said 326 invigilators and 34 supervisors were on ground to supervise the examinations across the metropolis.

He called on the candidates, supervisors and invigilators to observe fairness and shun anything likely to breach examination conducts.

Ms Yvonne Naboo, Deputy Director of Administration at the KMA, who led the team, expressed satisfaction with attendance and comportment of candidates adding that, the examinations had begun smoothly and was hopeful that it continued throughout the period.

She said the BECE was a stepping stone for the candidates to climb the education ladder and called on them to give out their best and come out successfully to enjoy the free senior high school initiative of the government.

Ms Naboo advised candidates not to panic during examinations; they must revise whatever they have learnt in the past few years and take all instructions on the examination sheets seriously.