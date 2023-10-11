Over hundred billion Cedis spent on education in seven years – Akufo-Addo

Ghana has allocated a total of GHS114, 500, 612, 135.00 to the education sector in the last seven years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

Out of this, GHS12, 961, 284, 548.00 has been spent on Senior High Schools (SHSs).

The President, in an address at the 61st Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), in Accra, said that investment had translated into the execution of a total of 1, 105 projects at the second-cycle level.

These include accommodation, teaching and learning related projects such as classroom blocks, science laboratories and home economics blocks, dormitories and model STEM schools.

Through the Ghana Education Trust (GET) Fund, some 1, 270 infrastructure interventions have also been implemented at the basic level to help improve the standards for early childhood education.

President Nana Akufo-Addo explained that projects relating to the construction of schools came with cutting-edge technology, including SMART boards, to enhance interactive learning experiences.

“I am pleased to report that a substantial number of these projects are nearing completion, and by early 2024, they will be fully operational,” he said.

While espousing the progress being made to transform education at the Junior High School (JHS) level, he cited the construction of 11 model schools across the country.

These facilities are expected to be fitted with modern amenities in order to provide an optimal learning environment for meaningful outcomes when completed.

He touched on the Ghana National Digital Literacy Project, saying it was meant to ensure that every student was equipped to thrive in the global digital economy.

“The heart of this endeavour lies in our primary schools – where the foundation of learning is laid,” he said.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, lauded CHASS for being worthy partners of the Government in pursuit of the nation’s educational goals.

The authorities would provide to the schools the needed incentives and resources to improve academic work, he assured.

He said there was no way Ghana could play a more significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution without vibrant and appropriate educational policies.

Consequently, he lauded the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration for implementing the ‘Free SHS’ programme, and its determination to enhance access to quality education.

The Conference was held on the theme: “61 Years of Shaping Second-Cycle Education in Ghana: The Challenges and Successes in Contemporary Times”.

It discussed Ghana’s educational policies, successes and challenges.