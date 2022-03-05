Overall situation in northern Ethiopia remains tense, volatile – UNOCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said the overall situation in northern Ethiopia remains tense and volatile.

The UNOCHA, in its latest situation update statement issued late Thursday, stressed that the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Afar region in particular continues to deteriorate with increased displacement and needs.

“The ongoing hostilities and shifting lines of contact in Afar continue to hinder sustained humanitarian programming, affect civilian lives, their safety, restrict their access to livelihood, and is notably increasing humanitarian needs with a continuing and growing number of displaced people,” the statement read.

According to the UNOCHA, although the situation in Tigray and Amhara regions remain relatively calm with fairly static lines of contacts and hostilities occurring in their vicinity, the situation in some parts in Afar continues to deteriorate with armed clashes reported in few locations.

In the Amhara region, some areas bordering the Tigray region remain inaccessible and the situation is highly tense, with reported sporadic clashes leading to displacement, it was noted. It is estimated by Amhara regional authorities that there are more than 40,000 internal displaced persons in Sekota and Zekuala areas of the region.

The UNOCHA further stressed that humanitarian response operations in northern Ethiopia remain restricted by insecurity and administrative measures such as the inability to bring sufficient supplies, fuel, and cash, the high number of people in need, limited access to people in hard-to-reach areas across northern Ethiopia, and limited presence of partners on the ground in some areas.

According to the UNOCHA, among the needs that require concerted efforts include the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools damaged by the conflict.

It noted that more than 4,000 schools were affected in the Amhara region (25 percent completely damaged) affecting more than 1.8 million children; and at least 200 schools in Afar damaged, affecting more than 150,000 students; and more than 1,000 schools were damaged or looted in Tigray affecting an estimated 160,000 students.

Ethiopia had grappled with internal conflict during 2021 as a year-long armed conflict between government forces the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the northern Tigray region afflicted the northern parts of the East African nation.

Despite the country’s scramble to bring an end to the conflict, fighting had expanded during the year to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, eventually pushing millions into urgent humanitarian need and misery. Enditem