After a successful promotion of his first single, famous, Afro-fusion act, Kweku Greene has shown that music is his bezzie as he comes again with another crammed single, ‘JUJU’.

Famous, a blob of Greene’s talent is currently one of Ghana’s biggest hit in 2020. It has established a guanxi between Kweku Greene himself, his fans and media personalities who for years have longed for a felicitous talent like that of Kweku Greene,s. On famous, the singer over achieved his aim of gentrifying other Ghanaian acts, globally. With this, the entire Ghanaian populace was eager for his next record and thankfully, the legend in the making, Kweku Greene is out with an overawe tune and as expected, he is matching boot for boot the reigning acts dominating the global markets.

‘JUJU’, a sashayed intermediary song brewed in a sanguine environment is an African word which translates’Charm’ and it aims at creating inseparable bond between lovers to Ollie their relationships.

The two minute and forty-eight seconds song tells a story about the unique bodily features of an African woman. On a groovy rhythm, the singer, Kweku Greene with a free and soothing voice educated and gave guidelines on how a man should treat his partner with appellations, a secrete most men don’t know. Stream here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kwekugreene/juju

Listening to the song, one would hear the singer showering love appellations to his partner stating how he’s always charmed anytime he sees the bodily features of his partner, a reason he will always stay glued to her.

‘Juju’ has come to bond relationships and to those thinking of giving up on their relationships, listen to Kweku Greene’s Counsel in ‘JUJU’ and see your relationship work again.

The Two Bars produced song can be accessed on all download portals. Be the first to enjoy this international record and entertain yourself, partner and loved ones.