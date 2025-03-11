Overcoming Division: A Call for Unity and Progress in the Ga Dangme State

The Bane of Selfishness and Envy: A Call to Action for the Ga Dangme State

As I reflect on the current state of our beloved Ga Dangme State, I am met with a sense of dismay and concern.

It very disappointing for me to see that the very qualities that should unite us – our rich cultural heritage, our resilience, and our determination – are being eroded by the twin evils of selfishness and envy.

It is alarming to note that these negative traits have become so ingrained in our society that they are now threatening the very fabric of our existence.

The Ga-Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) has been making waves in Ghana with its relentless campaign for effective land administration and surveillance.

Despite their efforts, the institution feels like it’s being given the cold shoulder by the Ghana government and the United Nations.

King Dr Dr Ayi Tunmaa II, President and founder of GDLA, expressed his concerns in a recent address. “We’re not asking for much. We just want the support of Ghana government government and the international community in our quest for transparency and accountability in land administration.”

The GDLA has been working tirelessly to promote local and international progress through its surveillance activities.

However, without the necessary backing, their efforts might be in vain.

“We’re urging the Ghana government and the United Nations to rally behind us,” King Dr Dr Ayi Tunmaa II emphasized. “Is it a bad idea to want to bring order and stability to our lands? We don’t think so.”

The GDLA’s call to action is clear. Will the Ghana government and the United Nations heed their plea and support their noble cause? Only time will tell

We are facing numerous challenges as a people, and it is disheartening to see that instead of coming together to address these issues, we are often at each other’s throats.

The consequences of our actions are stark.

We are losing the respect of other regions and politicians, who view us as disunited and weak.

Our properties are being taken over by individuals, who are exploiting our divisions and lack of foresight.

The sacrifices of our forefathers, who shed their blood to protect our land and our way of life, are in danger of being in vain.

But it’s not too late to change our ways.

We need to recognize that knowledge and progress are not the exclusive preserve of one individual or group. Rather, they are the result of collective consciousness and effort. We must come together, put aside our petty differences, and work towards a common goal.

That’s why I am excited to introduce the Ga Dangme Leadership Alliance (GDLA), an initiative aimed at promoting unity, cooperation, and progress in our beloved Ga State. Under the leadership of KING AYI TUNNMAA II, a brother, a friend, and a visionary leader, GDLA is poised to make a positive impact on our community, our country, and the world at large.

I urge all of us to rally behind this initiative, to support its goals and objectives, and to work together to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come. Let us put aside our selfishness and envy, and instead, let us embrace the values of unity, cooperation, and collective progress.

Together, we can achieve greatness. Together, we can build a Ga Dangme State that is prosperous, united, and respected. Thank you, and may God bless our endeavors.