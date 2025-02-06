Overcrowded Campuses: How Global Universities Grapple With Space and Student Needs

The Sapienza University of Rome, nestled in a city where over 272,00 people occupy each square kilometer, has emerged as the world’s most overcrowded university, according to a recent study by Edumentors.

The analysis, which ranked institutions based on campus population density, highlights a growing tension between academic growth and physical space, with European universities dominating the top spots. The findings raise urgent questions about how cramped campuses impact everything from classroom availability to student mental health.

Sapienza’s density of 272,091 people per square kilometer stems from its staggering enrollment of 112,000 students crammed into just 0.44 km²—a figure that underscores Italy’s struggle to balance accessibility to higher education with infrastructure limitations. Following closely, the University of Manchester claims second place with 165,100 people per km², hosting 46,000 students and 11,000 staff across a similarly compact 0.35 km² campus. The University of Edinburgh rounds out the top three, its 52,000 students and staff squeezed into 0.35 km², leaving little room for expansion in a city already strained by tourism and historic preservation.

The study reveals stark contrasts in how institutions manage space. Germany’s University of Göttingen, fourth on the list, employs 8,825 administrative staff—the highest ratio in Europe—suggesting a bureaucratic footprint that competes with academic needs. Meanwhile, the University of Copenhagen, ranking fifth, divides its 0.58 km² campus nearly evenly between academic and administrative personnel, a rare balance in densely packed institutions.

U.S. universities, though less prevalent in the top 10, face their own challenges. UCLA, eighth globally, supports the largest U.S. campus population at 82,000 people, with administrative staff making up 39% of its community. Harvard, in seventh place, stands out for its high staff-to-student ratio, prioritizing support services even as it navigates space constraints.

The consequences of overcrowding extend beyond logistical headaches. “This isn’t just about finding a seat in a lecture hall,” an Edumentors spokesperson noted. “Limited space strains mental health, stifles collaboration, and forces students to compete for basic resources like study areas or even quiet corners.” The issue is particularly acute in cities like Rome and Edinburgh, where urban sprawl and tourism limit campus expansion.

While some universities, like Imperial College London (10th place), optimize their space for research and teaching despite minimal square footage, others face tougher choices. Sapienza’s student body, for instance, rivals the population of a midsized city, yet its campus footprint remains smaller than New York’s Central Park.

The study serves as a wake-up call for institutions worldwide: as enrollment climbs, proactive planning is critical. Universities must weigh growth against quality of life, whether through satellite campuses, hybrid learning models, or reimagined urban partnerships. For now, students and faculty alike navigate a daily reality where every square meter counts—and space itself becomes a precious academic resource.