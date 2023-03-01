Overhead footbridge needed at Airport Junction – Pedestrians

Some pedestrians have called for the construction of an overhead footbridge at the Airport Junction on the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange-Dzorwulu Highway, in Accra.

That, they said, had become necessary to ensure their safety given the busy nature of the road, which made crossing difficult, especially in the rush hours of the day.

The Tetteh Quarshie Interchange is a cloverleaf interchange carrying a six-lane motorway that links the Liberation Road from 37 Military Hospital to the Pantang junction through Madina.’

It is linked to several road networks and the various roads that feed to the interchange bring vehicular traffic from all over Accra.

Mr. Ebenezer Anang, a pedestrian and civil servant, who uses the road regularly, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), poured out his frustration on the inconveniences associated with one using the Airport Junction in an attempt to cross the road.

“It is very dangerous to cross the road from one side to the other, because of the number of cars plying the road every time of the day,” he lamented.

In his view, the construction of an overhead footbridge was critical to also reduce to the barest minimum the rampant knockdowns at the Airport Junction stretch of the highway.

Caleb Addae, a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and resident of Dzorwulu, who had been crossing the road on a daily basis to attend lectures, said sometimes he spent not less than five minutes “before I am able to cross this road”.

“This is a highway and there is no time for cars to stop for us to cross. So, to avoid any accident, you have to wait for all these cars plying the road to reduce speed before you can cross.

“We just need a footbridge here to solve all these issues,” he appealed.

Frank Adu, a pedestrian, recounted to the GNA how an old woman was knocked down by a motorbike on August 25, 2022, as the latter tried to cross the road at the Airport Junction.

“Blood had covered her face and all she could do was to scream, because she was in a serious pain. A good Samaritan in a private car stopped and picked her to the hospital,” he narrated.