Overland-Tandberg Adds RDX® SSD External Drives to Its Expanding Data Storage Solution Portfolio

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Overland-Tandberg, a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions that enable businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets, announces the introduction of its new RDX® SSD solid-state drives.

RDX SSD is the highly anticipated performance series that joins Overland-Tandberg’s well established RDX HDD line, the recognized standard for business enterprise removable cartridges. “The combined RDX SSD and RDX HDD portfolio now offers customers more options and greater flexibility when data workloads require storage or high performance,” stated Andreas Arndt, Vice President of Sales, EMEA & APAC. “We believe the RDX SSD offering is the perfect choice,” he continued.

The RDX SSD accelerated read/write performance enables business customers with large data workloads to address the challenge of shrinking backup windows, as well as in the case of a disaster or malware attack to be able to slash recovery times from days to hours, and hours to minutes.

Features:

Secure : Supports AES-256 encryption software. PowerEncrypt hardware encryption is included with the SATA III version of RDX QuikStor systems.

: Supports AES-256 encryption software. PowerEncrypt hardware encryption is included with the SATA III version of RDX QuikStor systems. Rugged : Electrostatic shock proof design is ideal for on-the-go, off-site, and disconnected (air-gapped) storage that provides faster disaster recovery

: Electrostatic shock proof design is ideal for on-the-go, off-site, and disconnected (air-gapped) storage that provides faster disaster recovery Compatibility : Works with all RDX® HDD, RDX® QuikStor® and RDX® QuikStation® systems

: Works with all RDX® HDD, RDX® QuikStor® and RDX® QuikStation® systems Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB

Learn More: link

Register: Upcoming RDX SSD webinars

About Overland-Tandberg

Overland-Tandberg is a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions enabling businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets. Serving Enterprise, Small to Mid-size Enterprise (SME), Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), and Small Office Home Office (SoHo) markets and spanning over 90 countries, Overland-Tandberg’s brands have created a rich and trusted heritage across the globe. At Overland-Tandberg, empowerment of people is essential to unlocking the virtues of progressiveness and inclusion, placing the company in front of the competitive landscape, and ensuring the company is ready for the next 40 years, and beyond. To learn more please visit: www.overlandtandberg.com.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Kevin Brown



Chief Marketing Officer



Overland-Tandberg



kbrown@overlandtandberg.com

1-510-326-7253