Overseas Chinese in Tanzania celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Overseas Chinese in Tanzania on Friday night held a concert in the East African country’s port city of Dar es Salaam to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The concert held in the Super Dome in Masaki saw the overseas Chinese and their Tanzanian friends celebrating the festival by watching entertaining performances.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the Mid-Autumn Festival is an important traditional holiday for Chinese people and a day for family reunions.

“We feel it even more deeply when we are in a foreign land. In the past few years, we have experienced the test of the pandemic together. Today’s event is the first large-scale festival held by our overseas Chinese since the pandemic,” said Chen.

Tanzanian Minister of Culture, Arts, and Sports Damas Ndumbaro said China’s Mid-Autumn Festival is a good opportunity for reinvigorating the spirit of unity and cooperation between China and Tanzania.

Ndumbaro said the long-lasting friendship between the two countries has always shared the joy of their success in all fields, including culture, arts, and sports.