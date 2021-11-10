Ovouka, Attah to miss Hearts crucial encounter with Aduana Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak will be without the services of two key players Raddy Ovouka and Richard Attah for the crucial week two encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have had a difficult start to the season as they are yet to win a match having recorded two draws thus far and currently occupy 10th position on the league standings.

Ovouka who recently been battling injuries made his first start of the season against the West Africa Football Association (WAFA) last Friday at the Red Bull Arena, Sogakope.

Despite training with the team on Tuesday, Ovouka left the shores of Ghana to join his Congolese teammates as they are scheduled to face Namibia and Senegal on November 11 and 14 respectively.

His teammate, Richard Attah is currently with the Black Stars of Ghana as they are scheduled to face Ethiopia in the penultimate match of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup with a return fixture against South Africa on November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Regardless of the absence of these players, coach Samuel Boadu has some equally good players to take their players with young goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and left-back Samuel Dankyi available for selection.