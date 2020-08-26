The Central Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has asked Ghanaians to proudly own and protect properties put up by the Government in their communities.

This, it said would help in ensuring good maintenance of developmental projects, demand proper accountability by duty bearers, and as well assist in appreciating the efforts of the Government to develop their communities.

Mr Nicholas Boateng, The Regional Director of the NCCE who made the call said it was prudent for all to help build their communities and make it what they will wish it to be in the future by getting involved in maintaining what had been given them.

He was speaking at a Social Auditing Programme held at Abura Ahomfie in the Abura-Asensu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

It was organized by the NCCE and supported by the European Union under the Accountability, Rule of Law, and Anti-Corruption programmme (ARAP).

Mr Boateng was concerned about the careless attitude of some people concerning the maintenance of state property in their areas as well as demanding for the provision of infrastructure, stating that this had slowed national development.

Mr. Boateng said it was within their mandate as citizens to lobby and solicit assistance for development in their communities to ensure total development in their areas.

Aside from this, he encouraged people to initiate developmental projects that were within their power adding that “We must help ourselves by starting to provide our needs while our District Assemblies support us to complete them, that way, development is fast and assured.”

He urged all to fully participate in local governance by any means they could and do their best in ensuring that the pressing needs in their areas were met.

Mrs. Ellen Acheampong, the NCCE District Director of AAK urged the people to serve in every capacity they could to help foster development in their communities.

She said checks by her office indicated that the Abura Ahomfie community was in dire need of a school building among a host of others, yet, it was vital to start with the little resources they have through self-help to motivate the Government to take over.

She reiterated calls for all to assist maintain infrastructure in their areas to prolong the lifespan of the projects.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the AAK, Ms Felicia Aba Hagan in a speech read on his behalf, urged the people to exercise restraints as the Assembly systematically provide their infrastructural needs community by community.

She urged community leaders to identify their needs and send in their requests to the Assembly.

Nana Kwame Quansah, the Mpontuhene of Abura Ahomfie expressed appreciation to the NCCE for educating and sensitizing the community on their civic rights and responsibilities saying they were now aware and would from henceforth demand projects for their areas.

He further encouraged his people to also play their parts by directing their strength and resources into developing the town.