Own “Operation Clean Your Frontage” Campaign – Assembly Members Urged

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has urged assembly members in the Greater Accra Region to own the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign to give the region a facelift.

He said they could become custodians of the Assemblies Byelaws and show leadership within their various electoral areas to ensure the region received the needed modernisation.

Mr Adjei gave the advice after he had been re-elected for the third time as the Presiding Member of the 33-member Assembly on Friday.

“What is required of us now is a new era of responsibility and togetherness; a recognition on the part of every person who resides within the Metropolis and its environs … that we own it a duty to ourselves, our Assembly, our nation, and our world,” he said.

Mr Adjei said the Assembly remained the most endowed and powerful in Ghana and asked the members to eschew personal interests and work in the overall interest of the Assembly.

“So, starting today, we must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and begin to make Accra a smart and sustainable city born out of unity, transparency, togetherness and love,” he said.

“We need to act boldly and swiftly not only to produce innovative ideas but to lay a new foundation of growth and development. So let us be citizens and not spectators. This is the source of our confidence and the knowledge that God calls on us to shape our uncertain destiny.”

Mr Adjei used the opportunity to launch his campaign to become the President of the National Association of Local Authority of Ghana (NALAG) and appealed for prayers and support to achieve his aspiration.

Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, congratulated the Presiding Member for his re-election and able leadership, saying; “I really appreciate the leadership you provided to the AMA.”

She also lauded the Assembly members for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves in the election and urged them to support the Presiding Member to better the lot of the Assembly.

The programme was graced by Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, a member of the Council of State and a former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, and a former Chief Executive of the AMA and Member of Parliament for Ablekum South, and Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo.