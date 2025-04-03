Own Your Sweat: Dettol Cool Soap Leads the Charge for an Active Lifestyle

The Dettol Cool Fitness Walk, part of the “Own Your Sweat!” campaign, brought together enthusiastic Ghanaians on the Aburi Mountains for a wellness experience, blending health and fun.

The walk kicked off with a spirited “jama” session, as participants sang and chanted, setting an electrifying tone for the journey. As they climbed the mountain, strategically placed water stations provided refreshing water, ensuring everyone remained energised and hydrated.

Adding to the excitement, popular social media influencers and fitness enthusiasts including Champion Rolie kept spirits high, engaging with participants throughout the journey.

As participants reached the end of the walk and owned their sweat, a shared sense of accomplishment filled the air, celebrated with cheers and smiles.

Cassandra Atibila, Market Activation Manager for Ghana at Reckitt, manufacturers of Dettol products, remarked: “For us, sweating is a sign of effort, energy, and achievement. And thanks to Dettol Cool Soap, you can stay fresh, cool, and protected no matter how hard you push yourself.”

After the walk, participants engaged in an exciting lineup of aerobics, strength exercises, and insightful health talks led by experienced fitness and wellness professionals. The walk encouraged physical activity and also provided valuable tips on staying fresh, cool, and germ-free in Ghana’s warm climate.

Dettol Cool Soap is formulated for long-lasting freshness. Its triple-action benefits—99.9% germ protection, a cooling sensation that lowers skin temperature by up to 5 degrees, and long-lasting defence against body odour would ensure that consumers feel refreshed and comfortable when used before and after physical activities.